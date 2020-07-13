MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,899. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

