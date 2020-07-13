MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $699,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.14. 6,186,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,819. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

