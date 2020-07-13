MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 60.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,603 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 2.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,716,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 787,870 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,352,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,586,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after buying an additional 472,784 shares during the period.

SPLV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.56. 2,829,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

