Morgan Stanley Trims Gartner (NYSE:IT) Target Price to $130.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $118.94 on Friday. Gartner has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average of $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after acquiring an additional 308,441 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Gartner by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after purchasing an additional 473,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

