Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $352.75.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $395.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.54 and its 200 day moving average is $302.66. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $399.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 975.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

