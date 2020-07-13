Morgan Stanley Raises Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $337.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $337.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.33.

NYSE MSCI opened at $370.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.00. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $379.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Msci will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Msci by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,548,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,980,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Msci by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Msci by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,474,000 after acquiring an additional 201,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

