Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Lifted by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,561.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after acquiring an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,909,000 after buying an additional 378,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,844,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

