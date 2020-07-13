Monero (XMR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $79.59 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Monero has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $79.59 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $68.42 or 0.00738775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kraken, Bithumb and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004501 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,630,020 coins. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Bitfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Exmo, Ovis, Bisq, Kraken, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Braziliex, Coinut, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, BitBay, Coinroom, Graviex, Binance, B2BX, Instant Bitex, Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, Nanex, Livecoin, Mercatox, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, DragonEX, Liquid, OKEx, Bitlish and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

