Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.21 million and $2,004.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00004074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00742071 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004470 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,111,240 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.