Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NYSE:MOD opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $253.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.36.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

