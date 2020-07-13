Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mistras Group to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Mistras Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.78. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. Research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 659,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 300,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.