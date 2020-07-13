Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $18.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSON. ValuEngine cut shares of Misonix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Misonix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Misonix from $28.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of MSON opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. Misonix has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $26.23.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Misonix by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Misonix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Misonix by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 395,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 263,265 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Misonix in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Misonix by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

