Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Lifted by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $49.46. 23,240,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,167,391. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

