Meridian Management Co. Takes $228,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $32,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,530.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $2.28 on Monday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 690,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.37. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

