Meridian Management Co. Sells 387 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 176,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 813,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,134,000 after buying an additional 159,617 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. 423,378 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

