Meridian Management Co. Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,626 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 441,448 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 778.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 173,682 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,246 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $4,873,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,000 shares of company stock worth $26,497,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.72. 19,566,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,007,938. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

