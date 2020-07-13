Meridian Management Co. Has $566,000 Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.99. 502,288 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69.

