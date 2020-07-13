MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 548,525 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548,525 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.9% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Bank of America dropped their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. 2,121,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.