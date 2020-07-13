MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 479,383 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.1% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $66,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. 14,844,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,813,636. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

