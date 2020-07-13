Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Receives $5.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

MNLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

MNLO opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,702,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 319.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 210.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 153.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 105,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

