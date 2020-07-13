Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Trading Down 19.2%

Megastar Development Corp (CVE:MDV) fell 19.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 184,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average session volume of 58,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Megastar Development Company Profile (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

