MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,617 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $41,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.52. 423,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

