Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $349.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.40.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mastercraft Boat by 2,499.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Mastercraft Boat by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.