Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRTN. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $337,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $107,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

