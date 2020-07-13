Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Sells C$394,000.00 in Stock

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,651,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,163,675.64.

Phillip Charles Walford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

On Thursday, June 18th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 800,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$800,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$677,700.00.

MOZ opened at C$2.03 on Monday. Marathon Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.51.

MOZ has been the subject of several research reports. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.