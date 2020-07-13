Manchester Financial Inc. Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 824.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.94. 2,211,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

