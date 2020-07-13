Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. 15,932,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,038,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.