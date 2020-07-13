Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $30,261,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,597,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,053.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,410,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 1,288,285 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,177.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 983,187 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,092.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 836,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,159,000 after buying an additional 816,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BOCOM International raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.00. 2,369,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,308. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

