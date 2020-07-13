Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,793 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 18.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 150,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 209,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 88,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 74,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst alerts:

VCV stock remained flat at $$11.95 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 97,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,046. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.