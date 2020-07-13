Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,749,000 after acquiring an additional 191,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,763,000 after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,663,000 after buying an additional 944,792 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after buying an additional 559,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $225,572,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

HIG traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,595. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

