Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 37,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 19.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GSK traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.07. 3,280,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

