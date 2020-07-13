Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 1,478 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 53,523,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

