Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,517,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 509,732 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,163.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,535 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,010,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after buying an additional 408,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 937,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 190,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 190,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

