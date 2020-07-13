Manchester Financial Inc. Has $365,000 Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Clearshares LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 147,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

SCHK traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. 241,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,799. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52.

