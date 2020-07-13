Manchester Financial Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up about 2.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,230.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

BATS:ITB traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,413,335 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

