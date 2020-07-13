Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 50,782,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,550,232. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

