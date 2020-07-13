Manchester Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,736,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 104.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 775,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 396,550 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $11,144,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $5,294,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,102,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after buying an additional 245,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.63. 308,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.