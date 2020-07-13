Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 239,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 151,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

SRNE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. 22,004,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,594,715. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.17.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 576.10%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

