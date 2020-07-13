MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$824,850.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$824,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,728,516.

Daniel Thomas Macinnis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 7,700 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$150,150.00.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$20.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 103.87, a current ratio of 104.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.63. MAG Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.64.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.76.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

