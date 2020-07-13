LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 13,544 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,987,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

