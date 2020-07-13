LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 11,020 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 1.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.62.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.64. 2,069,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.