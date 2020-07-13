LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 1,000 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 73,374,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,386,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $209.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

