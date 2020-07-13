LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 24,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,523,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

