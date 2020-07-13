LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,872,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 396.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.99. 242,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

