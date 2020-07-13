LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. 13,811,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,856,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

