LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $18.02 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.0% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 13,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. 17,947,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,268,561. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

