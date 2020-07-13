LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 434,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,694,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,966,115. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

