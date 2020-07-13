LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 161,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,908,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.21. 6,919,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,069,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

