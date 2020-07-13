Loki Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Loki has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003135 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $38,206.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,266.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.16 or 0.02613407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.41 or 0.02540541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00482023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00742071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00069491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00668037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014792 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,896,794 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

