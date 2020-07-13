Lition Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $234,955.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Lition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Bibox, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, Lition has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $234,955.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,277.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.45 or 0.02613354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.75 or 0.02541096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00482199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00740413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00069823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00668273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Bibox, Dcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.